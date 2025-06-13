As seen on SA Live - Friday, June 13, 2025

Curious Twins Tours & Events take us inside the abandoned Yorktown Memorial Hospital, one of the most haunted places in South Texas.

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., It’s Friday the 13th! “Annabelle” fans, get ready for a new scare in South Texas.

Curious Twins Tours & Events take us inside the abandoned Yorktown Memorial Hospital, one of the most haunted places in South Texas. They might still have tickets available for tonight’s tour. You can check here.

There’s even more for horror fans in San Antonio. Big Texas Terror comes to the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center this weekend! You can interact with some of your favorite celebrities, get one-of-a-kind autographs and check out fun items from horror vendors. We chat with “Wishmaster” Andrew Divoff.

We’re also heading into Father’s Day weekend and we want to see photos of the father figures in your life! Share your pics here, then look for them on this morning’s show.

Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating Father’s Day with a sweepstakes for dads. To enter for your chance to win, click here.

Jada shares the heartwarming story of a father and daughter who found each other later in life and now run a business together, Sifuentes Metalsmith at La Villita.

Looking for a last-minute gift for Dad? The Hat Bar on Broadway on the North Side offers a build-it-yourself hat for Dad and summer outfits for men.

Going to the movies this weekend? Here’s what’s new in theaters:

