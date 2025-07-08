As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, July 8, 2025

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., Texas Strong - San Antonio businesses find creative ways to give back to flood victims. Plus, Goldberg’s big return to the WWE.

Many San Antonio business are doing their part to help Hill Country flood victims. Parlor Doughnuts is donating 100% off the proceeds on Wednesday, July 9 to support those impacted in Kerrville. Also on Wednesday, Hopdoddy will donate 100% of profits to Texas Search & Rescue. Spoil Me Kids Spa in Boerne has 2 ways to give back. From July 10 - 13 50% of all proceed will be donated to the Kerr Country Relief Fund, and then on July 13 - from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., 50% of all proceeds will be donated. On Monday, July 14 - Pluckers Wing Bar will donate 20% of sales to Texas Search & Rescue. 100% of the proceeds from the “Deep in the Heart of Texas” charm from James Avery will be donated to the flood relief efforts. El Mirasol Napa Oaks is matching donation to the Kerr County Relief Fund. They can be made at check-out at their Napa Oaks Location.

Compadres Hill Country Cocina has been helping for day and now they’re looking for volunteers to help feed first responders. Plus, Wrestling Legend Goldberg is also helping. He’s teaming up with Compadres ahead of his return to the WWE.

San Antonio Pets Alive! has jumped in to help their friends at Kerrville Pets Alive. They’ve been overwhelmed with physical donations & are now asking for monetary donations.

Support local musicians. Lion’s Den is hosting their “Tank & Friends” event this Saturday at Boeing Center at Tech Port.

Party with wine and rhinos at the Rhinory. They’re hosting a special event this fall.

Are there some local businesses helping that we missed? Click Here to upload photos or videos. We might air them on the show!

