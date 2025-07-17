As seen on SA Live - Thursday, July 17 2025

San Antonio – Today at 10 a.m., a sneak peek inside SA Zoo’s immersive Congo Falls gorilla habitat.

Happy National Emoji Day! Our Question of the Day: Which emoji best describes your personality?

Dinner for a cause. Chef Tatu Herrera, the owner of Folklores Coffee House and Executive Chef at The Dessert Spoon, has recently been appointed as a UNESCO representative for San Antonio. He is hosting a dinner fundraiser on July 23, where the proceeds go towards the victims of the Hill Country floods.

Get ready to go bananas! Jen gives us a sneak peek into the immersive experience coming to the SA Zoo. There will be two acres for both humans and gorillas to enjoy in the new Congo Falls habitat.

Do you know what the fastest-growing sport in the country is? It’s flag football! We chatted with some local Hill Country players who are about to head to the national stage.

Deborah Sibley, the founder of Capistrano Soap Company, is here to tell us about some all-natural summertime skincare. Want to learn from the 3rd-generation soapmaking artisan? She is hosting Summer in the City, a month-long event in August where guests can do free mini-workshops to learn how to make soap, facemasks and more!

Ever wondered how your favorite photographers are living? Jada takes us behind the scenes into the home and studio of San Antonio photographer Justine to see the lifestyle behind the creative process.

New movies are hitting the screen! On July 18, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Eddington, and Smurfs are all coming to theaters near you.

