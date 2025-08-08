As seen on SA Live - Friday, August 8, 2025

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., we explore the only holographic theater of its kind in SA and a Mexican restaurant that’s changing the pizza game.

The San Antonio Spurs’ private chef, Jose Benitez, shares his tips and tricks for meal prepping during the school year. He shows off how to make three meals with one protein, perfect for busy families.

A new school year brings new fashion trends. Demi Garcia-Jacinto with De Mi A Tí Boutique is helping us create sustainable back-to-school looks. We chat with her about her clothing drive and mystery box deal for SA Live viewers.

Saborcito Latino introduces the perfect combo: birria tacos and pizza. Fiona takes us to their new SA location to try out their trendy dishes.

The first holographic augmented reality experience can be found right here in San Antonio. Verse San Antonio, found within Airtopia, takes immersive to a new level. Fiona puts their 3D technology to the test.

Actor Amelia Rico, seen on “Yellowstone” and “Grey’s Anatomy,” is directing “Real Women Have Curves” at the San Pedro Playhouse here in the Alamo City. We chat with her about the show and the acting workshops she’s hosting.

Jen takes us to Bees Wellness Cafe, where they focus on healing with plant-based medicine. She tries their variety of natural, pressed juices and talks about their science-based coaching, meant to heal from the inside out.

