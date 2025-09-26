As seen on SA Live - Friday, September 26, 2025

From mini pancakes to short stacks, what's your favorite way to eat pancakes?

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., we dive into “Ancient Aliens,” mini pancakes, a trendy new snack bar, a new food truck, fall hair trends and more.

It's National Pancake Day!

How about some mini pancakes? That’s Stacks & Smiles' specialty, and we give you a taste.

Jen takes us to a trendy new spot, Poloco Snack Bar on San Pedro Avenue, and a new food truck, Taqueria San Peter. Wait until you see the Instagrammable eats!

Have aliens visited Earth? The debate has all kinds of theories about how they may have impacted history, and we chat with “Ancient Aliens” co-executive producer and contributor Giorgio A. Tsoukalos about all-new episodes of the popular show.

Plus, fall hair trends with The Real Her Salon. See what’s trending for your locks this season with some quick makeovers.

Fiona got to cuddle a baby giraffe! We see her bottle-feed this bouncing baby at Natural Bridge Wildlife Ranch and learn about their VIP giraffe tours.

