As seen on SA Live - Monday, September 29, 2025

Today is National Coffee Day and we like it a "latte."

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., happy National Coffee Day! We’re “buzzing” with deals, freebies and a coffee tour of San Antonio.

Our Question of the Day: What’s your favorite coffee shop? Let us know here, then look for your answer on this morning’s show.

Let’s start with deals! There are a ton of places around town serving up free coffee, discounted java and other items today. You can find the latest National Coffee Day deals here.

Here are the local java joints we’re taking you to this morning on our coffee tour of San Antonio:

Want to sweeten your cold brew or morning latte with a taste of fall? A Texas mom is stirring up drinks that are anything but basic. Fiona introduces us to the woman behind Frost Farms Syrups and tries their fall flavors.

