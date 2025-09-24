Free coffee: Where to celebrate National Coffee Day in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – National Coffee Day is brewing excitement in San Antonio, with local cafes and coffee shops offering free drinks and discounts to celebrate.

National Coffee Day falls on Monday, Sept. 29.

Check out these places offering deals:

7 Brew: Every guest who stops by 7 Brew on National Coffee Day will receive an exclusive, Texas-themed sticker. The coffee shop has multiple seasonal flavors for fall, including pumpkin blondie, salted pumpkin macchiato and a pumpkin house blend.

Circle K: Customers can receive a free medium hot or iced coffee on Sept. 29. The deal can be redeemed via the Circle K app as a coupon or Inner Circle Reward. No purchase is required.

Dunkin’: On Sept. 29, Dunkin’ Rewards members can receive a free medium hot or iced coffee with a purchase through the Dunkin’ app.

Dutch Bros: Customers can receive two free car coasters with every purchase of two or more drinks on Sept. 29, while supplies last.

Einstein Bros. Bagels: For National Coffee Day, Einstein Bros. Rewards members can receive any size hot or iced coffee for free with a purchase when ordering in-app or online at participating locations.

Frutta Bowls: Customers can receive a free 16-ounce cold brew with any purchase of $9.99 or more in celebration of National Coffee Day on Sept. 29. The deal is valid in-store and online with the code COFFEE25, while supplies last.

Grubhub: Grubhub is offering $7 off $20 Starbucks orders for Grubhub+ members. The deal is only eligible on delivery orders placed between midnight and 11:55 p.m. local time on Sept. 29, no promo code required. For more information, click here.

La Madeleine: Bonjour Rewards members will receive any regular-sized coffee for free with a food purchase. The deal excludes delivery and is redeemable with any in-store or online purchase.

Pilot: The travel center will offer any size free hot coffee all day on Sept. 29, redeemable through the Pilot app.

PJ’s Coffee: Customers can receive a free 16-ounce cold brew to celebrate National Coffee Day. To redeem the deal, place an order through the PJ’s Coffee app on Sept. 29.

Scooter’s Coffee: From Saturday, Sept. 27, through Monday, Sept. 29, customers can receive a free medium brewed coffee through the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app. Customers can choose from the classic Scooter’s blend medium roast, bold dark roast or flavored coffee of the day. The deal is only available on the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app and is limited to one free medium brewed coffee per customer per day. On Sept. 29, the first 100 customers at each store will receive a free National Coffee Day sticker with any purchase.

Shipley Do-Nuts: To celebrate National Coffee Day, loyalty members will receive a free caffeinated cold brew donut or glazed donut with the purchase of a coffee, while supplies last. The cold brew donut will launch on Friday, Sept. 26, and will be available through Friday, Oct. 10.

Smoothie King: On National Coffee Day, Smoothie King is launching a new coffee protein program called “Stars for Smoothies” that will let customers show their Starbucks Rewards stars for a free 20-ounce coffee high protein almond mocha or pumpkin coffee high protein smoothie at any Smoothie King nationwide. The deal is valid only from open to 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 29, while supplies last.

This list will be updated as more deals are announced.

