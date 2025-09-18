Celebrate fall with these pumpkin patches, corn mazes in San Antonio and surrounding areas

SAN ANTONIO – Orange you glad pumpkin patches and corn mazes are coming back this fall?
Several places in San Antonio and the surrounding areas are gearing up to bring the fall favorite activities this month.
Check out this map of pumpkin patch and corn maze locations:
Here’s a list of pumpkin patches and corn mazes in San Antonio and nearby areas where you can have an a-maze-ing adventure:
- Alamo Heights UMC: The free patch will be open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Oct. 4-31. Click here for more information.
- BellCreek Acres Farm & Pumpkin Patch: Visitors can return to Bell Creek Acres for its annual pumpkin patch starting Sept. 20. The attraction will be open every Friday through Sunday until Nov. 2. The pumpkin patch will also be open on Oct. 13 and Oct. 21. Tickets are $16 per person, and kids under 2 years old get in for free. More information can be found here.
- Bulverde Pumpkin Patch: Visitors can visit the patch Oct. 1 until Oct. 31, from 3-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Bulverde Pumpkin Patch charges a $25 membership fee per family that is valid for the month, according to Bulverde Pumpkin Patch’s website.
- Circle N Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch: Starting on Oct. 3, the Circle N Corn Maze will be open every weekend until Oct. 26. Hours are from 6-9 p.m. Fridays, noon to 9 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. This year’s design is “Alice in Wonderland.” Tickets are $12 and are only sold at the gate.
- Devine Acres Farm: The Fall Country Fest will be open every weekend from Sept. 27 to Nov. 2. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays, as well as Sept. 27 and noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 1-2. The farm will also be open on Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Online tickets are $19.40 per person, $23.95 at the gate.
- Graft 7A Ranch: From Sept. 20 to Nov. 22, families can visit Graft 7A Ranch for its 8-acre maze, farm rides, pumpkin patch and more. The ranch’s pumpkin patch will open to the public on Oct. 3. Hours are from 6-10 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays. More information can be found here.
- Good News Pumpkin Patch: Good News made a Facebook post saying it will officially open on Sept. 28. National Night Out will also take place from 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 7. Good News will also host free movie nights every Saturday starting on Oct. 4. Check Good News Pumpkin Patch’s social media for updates on hours.
- Helotes Hills UMC: The pumpkin patch returns to Helotes Hills UMC from Oct. 5-31 or until pumpkins are sold out. For more information, click here.
- Jenschke Orchards: According to a Facebook post, Jenschke Orchards said its 5-acre corn maze returns from Sept. 19 to Nov. 2. Check in with Jenschke Orchards’ social media for updates on hours, tickets and more.
- La Family Ranch: The third annual pumpkin patch returns starting Oct. 4. Visitors who purchase tickets online can save 20%. Tickets at the gate cost $15 for each person age 3 and older. More information can be found here.
- Milberger’s Nursery: Milberger’s pumpkin patch will run from Oct. 25-26. A hay maze attraction will also be available during regular nursery hours through October. For more information, click here.
- Owl Creek Farm: The pumpkin patch returns to the farm from Sept. 26 to Nov. 2. Owl Creek Farm will also feature a haunted house after sunset. Check out Owl Creek Farm’s social media for the latest details on hours.
- Oxford UMC: The pumpkin patch will be open starting Oct. 1 and will remain open until pumpkins are sold out. Hours are from 3-8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 3-9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.
- Palomino Pumpkin Patch: Palo Alto College will host its annual pumpkin patch event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 18. More information can be found here.
- Pipe Creek Pumpkin Patch: The pumpkin patch will be open every weekend of October, according to a Facebook post. Check Pipe Creek’s social media for updates on the patch.
- Rockberry Ranch: Pumpkin Fest returns every weekend from Sept. 27 to Nov. 2. The attraction will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 18 and Oct. 25. The ranch will have tickets on sale for $17.95 until Sept. 21; after that, tickets at the gate will be $22.95 each.
- Sovereignty Ranch: The ranch’s Harvest Festival and pumpkin patch will be hosted from Oct. 2 to Nov. 2. Guests can get in for free, but can also purchase a $15 wristband for activities. More information can be found here.
- Sundrop Springs: The fall festival and Sundrop Screams return from Sept. 27 to Nov. 2. Sundrop Screams haunted attractions begin at dusk. Admission prices range from $16 to $24.95, depending on which day you visit the patch. For a detailed schedule of the festival, click here.
- Sweet Berry Farm: The pumpkin patch and Texas maze will return to Marble Falls, Texas, starting on Sept. 20. The pumpkin patch will be open during regular hours until Nov. 2 and will be open only on weekends from Nov. 8-30. Click here for more information.
- The Pumpkin Patch at Rockin’ R: The patch returns from Sept. 26 to Nov. 1. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday. You can find more information here.
- Thirsty Cactus Ranch: The fourth annual pumpkin patch returns on weekends from Oct. 3-31. General admission cost $20, and children 1 year and younger are admitted free. Children 18 and under get a free mini pumpkin.
- Traders Village: Halloween attractions, Enchanted Lights and the CORNy Maze, a 10-acre maze, are coming to Traders Village from Sept. 19 to Nov. 1. Enchanted Lights is a Halloween drive-thru light attraction that is musically synchronized to Halloween classics. Guests can also expect a pumpkin patch outside the maze, a petting zoo and more. For a detailed schedule of hours for the attractions, click here.
- Tower of the Americas: The fall pumpkin patch will be open from Oct. 1 to Nov. 17 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Uhland Fall Festival: The festival is scheduled for six weekends from Sept. 27 to Nov. 2. The festival will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Single-day tickets will be on sale for $15 until Sept. 26; after that, tickets will be $20. More information can be found here.
- Universal City Pumpkin Patch: The patch will be open daily from Oct. 3-31, with special events scheduled every Saturday. More information can be found here.
- Westside Family YMCA: The Dunkin’ for Pumpkins will be from 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 24. This event will feature an evening of swimming with pumpkins and picking out a pumpkin to take home. Tickets are $5 and are limited.
- Winding Branch Ranch: The free pumpkin patch returns from Sept. 26 to Nov. 2. Hours are from 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Visitors can get free tickets online.
This list will be updated as more locations announce pumpkin patch openings.
