As seen on SA Live - Halloween Special - Friday, October 31, 2025

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., trending last-minute costume ideas, a “Practical Magic” party, ghost tours, movie deals, creepy treats and more.

Since Halloween is on a Friday this year, it’s the perfect time to make it a movie night! Santikos Palladium shares their Halloween-themed cocktail, scary Final Cut Feature movie and special deal and shows us how to get the most out of your Halloween movie experience.

Graze & Wine throws us an epic “Practical Magic” party at The View at Helotes Creek, with help from Quartz Decor & Events. You won’t believe how magical this shindig is.

Flower in Flour, a coffee house and bakery, is getting wicked with wicked-good featured drinks and treats ahead of “Wicked: For Good” coming to theaters Nov. 21.

Goodwill San Antonio shares last-minute costume ideas, including popular DIY “K-Pop Demon Hunters” looks. You can check out more ideas and their 50 percent off sales today on their website and in their Halloween Look Book.

Justin Dominguez from Justin Cakes whips up terrifying treats inspired by “Stranger Things” and “Terrifier.”

Jada tells us about a haunted trail at Nightmare at Owl Creek happening at Owl Creek Farm.

Also, we have a roundup of ghost tours in San Antonio and the surrounding area:

Sisters Grimm Ghost Tours

Ghost City Tours

Bad Wolf Ghost Tours

River City Ghosts

Go Rio Ghost Tours

New Braunfels Ghost Tours

