SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, November 26, 2025

Encore episode at NOLA Brunch & Beignets

Diana Winters, SA Live Executive Producer

Chicken and beignets at NOLA Brunch & Beignets. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., it’s an encore episode at NOLA Brunch & Beignets!

The Question of the Day is, what’s your favorite kind of pickle? Vote here and look for the results today on the show.

Just north of downtown San Antonio, NOLA Brunch & Beignets serves up classic New Orleans-style brunch and--yes--beignets! Fiona and Jen sample the fall menu.

Chef Sarah Rodriguez from Chef to Table shares two Thanksgiving recipes that will take your dinner to the next level.

Looking for fun things to do with your family this Turkey Day? Adeina Anderson from Creative Lifestyles with Adeina has some ideas for us.

Hawaii Fluid Art is an art studio center that focuses on cool fluid art. Jen takes us to their Dominion location for unique holiday gift ideas.

Speaking of the holidays, the McAllen Holiday Parade is coming up on Dec. 6 in McAllen. We have a sneak peek at what’s in store this year and how you can enter to score free tickets.

“May the Sugar Lady” is a pro baker here in San Antonio, and you’ll soon see her on the Food Network’s “Christmas Cookie Challenge” season eight! We learn how to decorate holiday cookies with international sugar artist Maythe Del Angel. She also has a class giveaway on her Instagram page.

