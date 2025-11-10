Thanksgiving Shepherd’s Pie & Sweet Potato Casserole

SAN ANTONIO – Chef Sarah Rodriguez from Chef to Table is known for mixing creativity and comfort in her dishes. She’s sharing 2 twists to traditional recipes give your Thanksgiving meal a little glow-up.

Soulful Thanksgiving Shepherd’s Pie

Filling Ingredients:

· 3 tablespoon butter or olive oil, divided

· ½ small onion, finely diced

· 2 large carrots, peeled and finely diced (about 2 cups)

· 1 stalk celery, finely diced (about ½ cup)

· ½ teaspoon minced garlic

· 2 tablespoon all-purpose flour (or cornstarch for gluten-free)

· 1 ½ cups turkey or chicken broth

· ½ teaspoon poultry seasoning

· ½ teaspoon dried thyme

· ½ teaspoon smoked paprika

· 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce (optional for depth)

· 1 cup frozen peas

· 2 cups cooked chopped turkey (light and dark meat for richness)

· Salt and cracked black pepper, to taste

Layers Ingredients:

· 2 cups Southern-style cornbread dressing, pre-baked

· 3 cups creamy mashed potatoes

· 2 tablespoon melted butter or olive oil, for brushing

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375°F. If prepping ahead, stop before baking and refrigerate up to 2 days.

In a large skillet, melt 1 tbsp butter over medium heat. Add onion, carrots, and celery, and sauté 10–12 minutes until tender. Add garlic and cook 1 minute more.

Add remaining butter to skillet, then sprinkle in flour. Stir to coat vegetables and form a roux. Gradually whisk in broth until thickened and creamy.

Add poultry seasoning, thyme, paprika, Worcestershire (if using), peas, and turkey. Season with salt and pepper. Let simmer 3–4 minutes to blend flavors.

In a lightly greased casserole dish, spread cornbread dressing on the bottom as your base.

Spoon turkey mixture evenly over the dressing.

Spread mashed potatoes over the top, smoothing them with a spoon. Brush lightly with melted butter.

Bake uncovered 25–30 minutes, until golden and bubbly.

Let rest 5 minutes before serving. Garnish with fresh thyme, fried onions, or a drizzle of gravy.

Chef Sarah Kim Flair

· Use smoked paprika or a dash of hot sauce in the turkey mixture for warmth.

· Add crispy bacon or fried shallots on top before serving for texture.

· Serve with cranberry relish for brightness and color.

Storage

Keeps in the fridge up to 4 days or freeze up to 2 months (cover tightly). Reheat at 350°F for 20 minutes or until hot and bubbly.

Signature Sweet Potato Casseroles with Brown Sugar–Pecan Crunch

Filling Ingredients:

· 2 ½ cups roasted sweet potatoes, mashed until silky

· 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

· 3 tablespoons light brown sugar

· 2 tablespoons pure maple syrup (or honey if preferred)

· ¼ cup heavy cream (or coconut milk for dairy-free)

· 1 large egg, whisked

· 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

· ¼ teaspoon nutmeg

· ¼ teaspoon ground ginger

· ⅛ teaspoon allspice

· ½ teaspoon vanilla extract

· Pinch of sea salt

· Zest of ½ orange (optional, for brightness)

Brown Sugar–Pecan Crunch Ingredients:

· ⅓ cup toasted pecans, chopped

· 3 tablespoons dark brown sugar

· 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour (or almond flour for gluten-free)

· 2 tablespoons melted butter

· ¼ teaspoon cinnamon

· Pinch of flaky salt

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly butter or spray your 11-oz white pumpkin dishes.

In a large bowl, mix all filling ingredients until smooth and creamy. Spoon evenly into each dish, filling about ¾ of the way.

In another bowl, combine crunch topping ingredients until crumbly. Sprinkle generously over each filled dish.

Bake uncovered for 25–30 minutes, until the tops are golden, crisp, and slightly bubbling around the edges.

Cool 5 minutes before serving to let the flavors settle.

Chef Sarah Kim Flair

Finish with a drizzle of maple butter or bourbon-vanilla glaze for a glossy touch.

Garnish with a candied pecan or fried sage leaf on top for presentation.

Serve warm with a spoon and gratitude — because even the smallest table deserves something special.

More from Chef Sarah Rodriguez here.