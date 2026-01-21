As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, January 21, 2026

Holy guacamole! There's a new event for guacamole-making at the 2026 Vaquero Cook-Off.

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., holy guacamole! Fiona and Jen compete in a guac-off. Plus, magic, a Broadway show in San Antonio, affordable cars, locally made granola and more.

The Western Heritage Parade & Cattle Drive is coming up on Saturday, Feb. 7, and we’re getting you ready with a preview of this year’s Vaquero Cook-Off. They added a new category for kids, guacamole making, and we’re celebrating with a guac-off.

That brings us to our Question of the Day: What do you put in your guacamole? Let us know here, then look for your answer today on the show.

How does he do that? Max Zawacki is performing at The Magic Saloon and we get a sneak peek at his mentalist tricks. You have to see them to believe them!

Did you know it’s National Granola Bar Day? We check in with locally-made Maggie Granolie for some nutty, oat-filled treats.

Broadway in San Antonio presents “Water for Elephants” at the Majestic Theatre. We chat with some of the cast today.

They look like donut holes smothered in sauce and toppings, but they’re actually just a different kind of donut. Lokmas Mediterranean Style Donuts gives us a taste of their unique treats.

Jada takes us to South San Antonio Buick GMC to see what affordable car-buying at a customer-centered dealership looks like right here in the Alamo City.

KIPP Texas is accepting applications for their Feb. 2 lottery. We find out what you need to know.

Plus, winter heating tips to keep your home cozy with your local expert, Cowboys AC & Heating.

