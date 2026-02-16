As seen on SA Live - Monday, February 16, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., let the good times roll! Mardi Gras is tomorrow, and we’re taking you on a flavor tour of New Orleans right here in San Antonio.

NOLA Bayou Bites is a New Orleans-inspired food truck. We try their crawfish etouffee.

Jada takes us to Bourbon Street Seafood Kitchen on the Northwest Side for savory bites and a Mardi Gras atmosphere.

Jen visits Ma Harper’s Creole Kitchen on the East Side for New Orleans vibes and great conversation with owner Ma Harper.

You can’t have a Mardi Gras party without the king cake! We sample one from Nadler’s Bakery & Deli.

These soft, pillowy beignets will have you craving more. Nola Brunch and Beignets has you covered for Mardi Gras and we try our hand at shaking that powdered sugar!

We also check out what’s new this year at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.

