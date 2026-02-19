Skip to main content
SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Thursday, February 19, 2026

Lunar New Year dishes & calligraphy, wedding makeup & cakes, rodeo spotlight & more

Matthew Ybarra

Lunar New Year decorations. (Angela Roma | Pexels)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., Lunar New Year dishes and calligraphy, wedding makeup and cakes, a rodeo spotlight and more.

It’s the Year of the Fire Horse. Did you know horses represent confidence and energy? Our Question of the Day: What gives you energy right now? Tell us here and look for your answer on today’s show.

We’re learning how to make a quick and delicious Chinese New Year meal from local community cornerstone Tim’s Oriental & Seafood Market.

Looking for a crafty way to celebrate the Lunar New Year fun? Chinese School of First Chinese Baptist Church teaches us the art of calligraphy.

One lucky couple will win a groom’s cake for their special day courtesy of Dario Bakery’s and we’re lucky enough to see some of their most beautiful cake selections live in studio.

We have an expert in bridal makeup from Nerdia Cat Makeup & Art keeping us in the loop with the latest makeup trends to try out yourself. Accompanied by beautiful dresses from Bella Bridal Boutique.

Jada interviews a young competitor in this year’s San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo who is looking to take her pig all the way to the championship. She shares what a rodeo scholarship would mean to her in a new Chevy Rodeo Spotlight.

Air & Drain Works shares two of their specials to keep your air conditioning and plumbing squeaky clean and working like a charm.

A board-certified doctor with Baptist Medical Network stops by to share important warning signs of a heart condition that many overlook.

You can find more things to do in San Antonio here. For our weekend events roundup, follow us on Instagram and TikTok for an update every Friday evening.

Where do you want us to go next? We want to see your favorite San Antonio spots. Click here to upload photos or videos. We might air them on the show!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV, smartphone or our YouTube channel.

