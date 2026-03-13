As seen on SA Live - Monday, March 16, 2026 WWE’s Penta brings the pain, St. Patrick’s Day headquarters in SA & A car event just for the gals. WWE PENTA - MONDAY NIGHT RAW IN SA (2026) SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m. WWE’s Penta stops by the studio before the big Monday Night Raw show in SA, a local Irish pub prepares for St. Patrick’s Day & teaching gals car tips that could save them money, time & stress.
Your favorite WWE superstars are in the Alamo City for
Monday Night Raw, but before he brings the pain to the ring, Penta chats about what to expect from the big show.
The music, the flavors, the fun -
The Cottage Irish Pub is read for you St. Patrick’s Day celebrations & they’re offering a deal on their most popular dishes.
Many of us take the water in our home for granted but
Kinetico can transform your drinking water in amazing ways. O’Brien’s Automotive is hosting their Heels & Wheels event, where women can get their hands dirty and learn how easy it can be to take care of your car.
