As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, March 25, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m. Magician TJ Tana literally reads Jen’s mind, flag football is taking off & Trufit Athletic Clubs is getting ready for a big event.

Magician TJ Tana is at The Magic Saloon this week & in between shows he dropped by our studio to freak out Jen & read her mind.

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Trufit Athletic Clubs is helping you get Strong for Spring with a great deal & they’re also getting ready to host our next Fiesta Medal Giveaway.

Flag football is taking off for girls, it’s going to be in the 2028 Olympics and opportunities are opening everywhere.

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