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SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, March 25, 2026

Mind-bending magic, girls takeover the football field, get strong for spring

The Magic Saloon (2026)

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m. Magician TJ Tana literally reads Jen’s mind, flag football is taking off & Trufit Athletic Clubs is getting ready for a big event.

Magician TJ Tana is at The Magic Saloon this week & in between shows he dropped by our studio to freak out Jen & read her mind.

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Trufit Athletic Clubs is helping you get Strong for Spring with a great deal & they’re also getting ready to host our next Fiesta Medal Giveaway.

Flag football is taking off for girls, it’s going to be in the 2028 Olympics and opportunities are opening everywhere.

Laundry day will be your new favorite chore after you see how Soap Laundry is putting a new twist on the boring task.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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