Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
73º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
2 arrested after stealing more than $100K worth of construction materials, Bexar County sheriff says
Authorities identify 2 teens, 16, killed while attempting to flee deputies in west Bexar County
Video shows exchange of Matthew Guerra’s rings at pawn shop; prosecution, defense rests cases in Preciado trial
Prosecution, defense to present closing arguments in Christopher Preciado capital murder trial
Castle Hills police officer shoots, kills armed individual, DPS says
San Antonio ISD cites declining enrollment, poor academics for school closure
Bexar County ME’s Office identifies man, 19, killed in Northeast Side shooting
San Antonio Zoo to offer $8 admission on Thursday for Locals Day
What to know about Texas SNAP benefit changes taking effect April 1

SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Thursday, March 26, 2026

Live at Trufit for medal giveaway, Hakeem Olajuwon, magician superstar, pro wrestling & more

Matthew Ybarra

KSAT Explains: The history behind San Antonio's bright and colorful Fiesta medals

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m. Live for another medal giveaway, interview with Hakeem Olajuwon, Magician from Netflix’s series, local pro wrestling shows and more.

Our question of the day: How are you rocking your Fiesta medals? Tell us here then look for the results this morning on the show.

Recommended Videos

We are live at Trufit this morning handing out our Fiesta medals. Catch us there with the vendors, live DJ, games and more.

Jen goes one on one with NBA legend Hakeem Olajuwon talking his new housing project, Spurs championship hopes, training with Wembanyama and more.

How does he do it? Known from Netflix series “Magic for Humans” Justin Willman, is coming to San Antonio for one night only. See how he tricks us this morning.

Can’t get enough of wrestling? Check out Dogg Pound Wrestling, highlighting local wrestlers who just got back from their matches in Japan.

Where do you want us to go next? We want to see your favorite San Antonio spots. Click here to upload photos or videos. We might air them on the show!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV, smartphone or our YouTube channel.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...