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SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, April 8, 2026

Plant-based tacos, Fiesta jewelry, Cowboys Cares & a big water softener giveaway

Plantaqueria (2026)

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., Tacos hiding a tasty secret, what your Fiesta outfit might be missing and a big giveaway when you get a water softener.

Breakfast tacos, Mexican cuisine - all plant-based. Plantaqueria is a modern twist on the classic Mexican food we all know. We visit their downtown location & try the menu.

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Two H Jewelry create handmade necklaces, bracelets and earrings with a South Texas & Mexican flair. We show you some that would be perfect for your Fiesta outfits.

They’ve been keeping San Antonio & south Texas cool & comfortable for 20 years. Today we find out what’s in the future for Cowboys Air Conditioning & Heating.

They can give you the purest drinking water in Texas, Kinetico is offering a huge deal when you buy any water softener package. It’s a giveawy worth more than $2,000.

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