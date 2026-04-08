As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, April 8, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., Tacos hiding a tasty secret, what your Fiesta outfit might be missing and a big giveaway when you get a water softener.

Breakfast tacos, Mexican cuisine - all plant-based. Plantaqueria is a modern twist on the classic Mexican food we all know. We visit their downtown location & try the menu.

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