KSAT viewers share their vantage points of creek, river flooding in South Central Texas

On Wednesday, July 15, 2026, a KSAT viewer sent in a picture of Frederick Creek at the Tapatio Springs Hill Country Resort in Boerne.

For the second time in two days, heavy rains caused flooding and high-water areas in and around South Central Texas.

Some areas that saw the biggest combination of existing water and added rainfall Wednesday were many of the region’s creeks and rivers.

>> LIVE COVERAGE: KSAT tracks storms in San Antonio, Hill Country, surrounding areas

KSAT viewers snapped or recorded all that water with the phones in their hands. From a safe distance, of course.

Rounds of rain will continue in some spots through Thursday.

99aa26c2-1298-4107-ad03-79549fdcd56e Flooding of Cibolo Creek at Crescent Bend Park in Schertz 4 hours ago 0 Northeast Side

22de140c-8ee9-4a38-8e47-4726e0ac8aa2 Hondo Creek south of Hwy90 over PR556 & 552 3 hours ago 0 Hondo

chris 1283 and Red Bluff creek 6 hours ago 1 Pipe Creek

Jay Creek hasn't flowed in many years on ranch. It's going into Medina River and next Medina Lake. Thanks for keeping us updated KSAT. Any volunteers to help rebuild fence?? 6 hours ago 0 Bandera

Do you want to share your pictures and videos of rainfall? Here’s how you can show us on KSAT Connect.

Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page . We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!

If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions.

Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”

Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”

Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.

Select “Weather” as the channel and one category.

Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.

The last step: Click the orange button at the bottom to upload.

More related weather coverage on KSAT: