Flooding concerns rise like water across the South Central Texas region

Communities across the South Central Texas region are continuing to deal with flood issues even as rainfall begins to ease.

While the worst of the rain may be over for some areas, emergency officials said rivers and streams are still responding to days of heavy precipitation, which keeps flood risks elevated.

Officials warn that flooding remains a concern because waterways are still carrying large amounts of runoff from upstream locations that received significant rainfall over the past several days.

As that water moves downstream, river levels can remain high long after the rain has ended.

Strong river currents and saturated ground conditions are also slowing recovery efforts. Low-lying areas remain vulnerable to additional flooding, and standing water continues to affect roads, parks and other public spaces.

For many residents, the prolonged nature of this flooding event has been one of the most difficult challenges.

High water levels have persisted for several days in some communities, delaying cleanup efforts and limiting access to impacted areas. Local residents said it has been difficult watching creeks and rivers remain swollen well after the rainfall ended.

First responders continue monitoring conditions and assisting where needed. Officials emphasize that accidents can happen quickly around floodwaters and remind the public that emergency personnel are working to help people stay safe and return home to their families.

River gauges across the region will continue to be closely monitored over the coming days as water slowly moves through area watersheds.

Officials encourage residents to remain aware of changing conditions and heed any local warnings or road closures until rivers return to safer levels.

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