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SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Friday, April 17, 2026

Live at the Frost Bank Center for playoffs, Fiesta Royalty, Fiesta events, colon cancer prevention & after pregnancy recovery

Matthew Ybarra

WATCH: Dogs walk, stroll down Fiesta Pooch Parade

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., Live at the Frost Bank Center getting hyped for the Spurs, Fiesta Royalty, Fiesta events, colon cancer prevention and after pregnancy recovery.

Our question of the day: Show us your Spurs spirit here then look it this morning on the show.

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We are live at the Frost Bank Center, getting hyped before the playoffs start.

We also have a list of events you won’t want to miss this Fiesta.

We meet dog royalty El Rey Feo and his royal court. A tradition every Fiesta, the SAHS crowns one lucky pup to carry the prestigious mantle.

Colon cancer is on the rise in young people, and University Health shares with us important signs to watch out for.

Post pregnancy recovery for the mom is important. Popped is here to talk about their product to help women that is now available at H-E-B

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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