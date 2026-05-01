As seen on SA Live - Friday, May 1, 2026 Mother’s Day dinner, Free car washes & a beach getaway in San Antonio Hyatt Regency Hill Country (2026) SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m. A Hill Country chef shares an easy recipe for moms, get a free car wash & a hidden beach getaway in San Antonio. Chef Leo Aguirre from Eat Fredericksburg Texas wants to help you wow mom by making an easy but delicious dinner for Mother’s Day.
A new
Quick Quack Car Wash is opening - that’s means you can get your car washed for free. Find out how long you have to take advantage of this awesome freebie. La Trinidad United Methodist Church is celebrating a huge milestone - 150 years. We learn about the special gala to honor the anniversary.
No need to drive hours to hit the beach -
Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort & Villas has created a perfect little water paradise for you to cool off this summer.
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Robert Morin headshot
Robert started his career at KSAT more than 10 years ago. He started as a prompter operator, to director, to promotions producer and now SA Live producer. He loved the excitement of news but entertainment is where he feels at home.
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