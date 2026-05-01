As seen on SA Live - Friday, May 1, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m. A Hill Country chef shares an easy recipe for moms, get a free car wash & a hidden beach getaway in San Antonio.

Chef Leo Aguirre from Eat Fredericksburg Texas wants to help you wow mom by making an easy but delicious dinner for Mother’s Day.

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