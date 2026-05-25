As seen on SA Live - Monday, May 25, 2026 Show your Spurs spirit, East side BBQ & a beach in SA Buena Gente Spurs Haircut (RJ Martinez) SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., show your Spurs spirit with your hair style, an East side BBQ joint with a long history & no need to drive miles to hit the beach.
It’s Spurs Monday, and we’re celebrating with
Spurs-themed haircuts happening live in studio with award-winning barber RJ Martinez.
Jada visits
BBQ Life by Chris a family-owned BBQ joint on the East side with a long tradition of great food.
No need to drive hours to hit the beach -
Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort & Villas has created a perfect little water paradise for you to cool off this summer.
Apple TV’s hit series
“Criminal Record” is back for it’s second season. We chat with the stars about the twists & turns you can expect.
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Robert Morin headshot
Robert started his career at KSAT more than 10 years ago. He started as a prompter operator, to director, to promotions producer and now SA Live producer. He loved the excitement of news but entertainment is where he feels at home.
Gambling Bust — Sheriff explains what makes a game room illegal Attack the Basket. Finish Strong. Go Spurs Go. Is that Spurs merchandise on the corner actually illegal? WATCH: Thursday night flooding on Interstate 35 lower level Mom watches car slam into her daughter's brand-new Mini Cooper — driver takes off Her Best Friend Tried to Stop It — Nobody Listened You Can Now Honk for the Spurs… on Fortnite Spurs fans rally at Hemisfair ahead of game 3 Someone Dumped Paint on a Spurs Fan's Car & It's Heartbreaking Spurs fans surprised with free playoff tickets and they lost it Sean Elliott Picks Up The Bill for H.E.B. Shoppers Exclusive: Friend to Marlene Vidal details days leading up to death of her two kids SA Bakery cooking up Spurs treats Artist Paints Spurs Murals and Is Just Getting Started One street drop, one street honor — SA City Council has two big votes coming 9 cars, armed officers, and a polling library. Here's what happened. SA Fans Share Their Spurs Playoff Rituals A Texas school district has less than $500 in the bank Army vet refuses to neuter his dog — and he's fighting back Wemby's Nickname Says Everything Previous video Next video