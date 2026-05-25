As seen on SA Live - Monday, May 25, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., show your Spurs spirit with your hair style, an East side BBQ joint with a long history & no need to drive miles to hit the beach.

It’s Spurs Monday, and we’re celebrating with Spurs-themed haircuts happening live in studio with award-winning barber RJ Martinez.

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