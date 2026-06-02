As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, June 2, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m. a heartfelt family reunion, a local rescue that takes in farm animals and giving yourself a midlife makeover.

Jada shares the heartwarming story of a father and daughter who found each other later in life and now run a business together, Sifuentes Metalsmith at La Villita.

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Did you know there’s a local rescue for farm animals? We go to Winding Branch Ranch to learn how they’re changing the lives of our farm animal friends.

Are you stuck in a rut? Author and San Antonian Wendy Valentine shares her seven-step framework to get unstuck with a Midlife Makeover.