As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, June 2, 2026 A heartfelt family reunion & a farm animal rescue Winding Branch Ranch (2026) SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m. a heartfelt family reunion, a local rescue that takes in farm animals and giving yourself a midlife makeover.
Jada shares the heartwarming story of a father and daughter who found each other later in life and now run a business together,
Sifuentes Metalsmith at La Villita.
Did you know there’s a local rescue for farm animals? We go to
Winding Branch Ranch to learn how they’re changing the lives of our farm animal friends.
Are you stuck in a rut? Author and San Antonian
Wendy Valentine shares her seven-step framework to get unstuck with a Midlife Makeover.
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Robert Morin headshot
Robert started his career at KSAT more than 10 years ago. He started as a prompter operator, to director, to promotions producer and now SA Live producer. He loved the excitement of news but entertainment is where he feels at home.
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