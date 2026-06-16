As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, June 16, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., The Grill Sergeant shares tips to take your BBQ to the next level & the season might be over but see how the love for the silver & black will continue all year long.

The Grill Sergeant’s (also known as Chef Andrew Rog) Youtube videos has gained him a huge following & it caught our attention too, so we signed up for BBQ boot camp. He shares great tips for a victorious pulled pork & also has some great Father’s Day ideas.

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