As seen on SA Live - Friday, June 19, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., A local cake vendor with an eye-catching name & a restaurant packing a crazy amount of protein into every dish.

Big Nasty Cakes - the name will get your attention & the flavor will keep you coming back. We chat with the young baker behind this business that’s getting a lot of buzz, find out what’s behind the name & her culinary heritage.

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