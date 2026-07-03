As seen on SA Live - Friday, July 3, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., The Grill Sergeant shares tips to take your BBQ to the next level & non-explosive fireworks for the holiday weekend.

The Grill Sergeant’s (also known as Chef Andrew Rog) Youtube videos has gained him a huge following & it caught our attention too, so we signed up for BBQ boot camp. He shares great tips for a victorious pulled pork.

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Speaking of fireworks, Adeina Anderson from Travel Life with Adeina shares some non-explosive Fourth of July crafts for you to do with the kiddos, and some summer travel suggestions.

We hope you’re hungry because we have hot deals on hot dogs! Chicago Hot Dogs and Wrigleyville Grill kick off Fourth of July week with delicious deals on hot dogs.