As seen on SA Live - Thursday, July 22, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., its Day 4 of our pizza week & this spot is all about the perfect pizza & wine pairs. Plus, a summer deal to get you in the driver’s seat & the holiday season comes early.

Fiume Pizzeria & Wine Bar offers Texas-crafted pizza incorporating local flavors that highlight Neapolitan-style pizza in what they like to call “Texapoletana.”

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JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa is celebrating the holiday season in July to promote this year’s Ice! exhibit. The theme this year - Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. You can get tickets now and use the code “DEAL30″ for up to 30% off packages.

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The car buying experience is getting an upgrade. South San Antonio Buick GMC talks about how they’re keeping up with the times & the special deal they’re offering for the summer that could help get you into a new ride.