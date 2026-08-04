As seen on SA Live – Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10:30 a.m., a cast member from “Hamilton” joins us in the SA Live studio, Howzit Hawaiian Kitchen serves authentic island favorites and Ford of Boerne shares its hottest summer deals. Plus, bestselling author Ryan La Sala discusses “The Dead of Summer,” and Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey gets ready to bring The Greatest Show on Earth back to San Antonio.

A cast member from the Broadway phenomenon “Hamilton” joins us on set to discuss the award-winning musical and what audiences can expect during its run at the Majestic Theatre through Aug. 9.

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Get a taste of the islands without leaving South Texas! Family-owned Howzit Hawaiian Kitchen joins us with authentic Hawaiian comfort food inspired by the many cultures and flavors of modern-day Hawai‘i.

Ready for a new ride? Ford of Boerne shares its Summer Sales Event deals and ways drivers can save on select vehicles.

Bestselling author Ryan La Sala joins us to discuss his new young-adult horror novel, “The Dead of Summer,” a chilling story filled with dark secrets, supernatural mystery and a summer vacation that takes a terrifying turn.

The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey brings The Greatest Show on Earth to the Alamodome Aug. 14–16 with jaw-dropping acrobatics, daring stunts, music, laughter and family fun.