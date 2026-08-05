As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., Garden Ridge Market Days is the largest pop-up farm & artisan market in the San Antonio area, with over 200 local small business vendors, free activities, food trucks, live music and it’s free to attend. Today they highlight a few of the fun finds you can discover.

Pima Medical Institute is hosting an Open House today & tomorrow. You can experience firsthand what it’s like to train for a future in healthcare. Plus, today you can bring your kids along. Pima Medical Institute is helping get the school year started right, by giving away school supplies to our first 100 visitors. Supplies are limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

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