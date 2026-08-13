As seen on SA Live - Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., college students can learn some self defense skills & healthy options to fuel your education.

STW Krav Maga Self Defense teaches you how to defend yourself and your family, and get in great shape at the same time. As college students head back to campus, we share a few tips to help keep them safe, aware of danger. For some real hands-on training try their Back to School Dangerously Cute Women’s Self Defense Seminar.

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