Abby's Attic Sewing

SAN ANTONIO - Abby's Attic is a great place to go if you're looking for a great creative outlet.

They are offering summer camps to allow kids to learn how to sew!

Abby's Attic isn't only for children though, they will help you learn no matter how old you are!

You could also just come out for fun!

On their website they say:

We are here to help you find your inner artist! Whether it's using a sewing machine for the first time, creating bespoke garments, to quilting, crochet, wreathmaking, and more, we are ready to help you get creative!

So go check out Abby's Attic if you're looking for a creative way to have some fun!

