BCSO: 2 injured after shooting in parking lot of far west Bexar County Amazon warehouse One person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries The Bexar County Sheriff's Office investigating a shooting on Sunday, Jan. 11, in the parking lot of a far west Bexar County Amazon warehouse. (KSAT) BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Two people were left injured after a shooting in the parking lot of a far west Bexar County Amazon warehouse, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting happened Sunday around 10:10 p.m. in the 10000 block of U.S. Highway 90 west, not far from the Loop 1604 interchange.
Details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately clear. BCSO said no one was in custody.
Both victims were hospitalized, and one had life-threatening injuries, according to BCSO.
KSAT has reached out to BCSO for an update on the shooting and to Amazon for a statement.
This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we learn more. Read more:
