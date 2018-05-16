Adopt a Pit Bull!

SAN ANTONIO - Alamo City Pit Bull Rescue is a local foster based rescue that is trying to help find loving homes for rescued Pit Bulls!

They have been around for 5 years as of May 19 and have helped so many dogs in need!

According to their website,

Our mission is: to save the lives of abandoned, abused, misused, and unloved Pit Bulls and other bully breeds; to find loving homes for those that are homeless, medically rehabilitate the challenged, provide refuge for the needy, and educate the community on Pit Bulls and other bullies; and to advocate for the responsible care and handling of these dogs.

Go support your local furry friends and check out Alamo City Pit Bull Rescue!

