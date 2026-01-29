Flight aborts takeoff at high speed, avoids collision after private plane entered runway at San Antonio airport

FILE: A Southwest Airlines plane at the San Antonio International Airport on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – A plane aborted takeoff at 103 mph Tuesday afternoon at San Antonio International Airport after a small propeller plane entered the runway without clearance.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after the small plane made a “wrong turn” into the runway where a Southwest Airlines flight to Dallas was attempting to take off, the agency told ABC News.

Air traffic control canceled Southwest Flight 4996’s clearance for takeoff after the private plane entered the runway, according to audio obtained through LiveATC.net.

SkyWest Flight 6210, arriving at San Antonio International from Los Angeles, was told to cancel its approach as well.

Southwest said the flight later departed San Antonio International and arrived at Dallas Love Field with no other disruptions.

“Southwest appreciates the professionalism of its pilots and flight attendants in addressing the situation,” the airline said in a statement. “Nothing is more important to Southwest than the safety of our customers and employees.”

Information provided by the FAA is preliminary and subject to change as the investigation continues.

