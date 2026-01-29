Certain Gerber biscuits recalled for potentially containing plastic, FDA says

A popular baby food company is voluntarily recalling certain batches of biscuits due to a potential presence of soft plastic or paper pieces.

The recall concerns certain Arrowroot Biscuits after the flour supplier that produced the batches initiated it, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

While no illnesses or injuries have been reported, Gerber is no longer working with the supplier.

The affected products were the Arrowroot Biscuits sold in 5.5-ounce bags nationwide from July to September 2025.

Online listings show these were sold at stores such as H-E-B, Walgreens, Target and CVS. They are no longer available for sale.

The FDA said these were limited to certain batch codes, with expiration dates ranging from Oct. 16, 2026, to Dec. 16, 2026. No other Gerber products are affected by the recall.

“The quality, safety and integrity of our products remain our highest priority, and we take this responsibility seriously,” the company said. “We sincerely apologize for any concerns or inconvenience this action causes for parents, caregivers and retail customers.”

If you have a recalled product, you can return it for a full refund, the FDA said.

