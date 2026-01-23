RECALL ROUNDUP: Johnson Health Tech treadmills pulled for fire risks, Academy rocker chairs could break

Certain products are being voluntarily recalled for potential safety risks, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Johnson Health treadmills, Yetonmar teething toys and Academy Sports and Outdoors rocker chairs are all being pulled because they might be dangerous.

Here’s what you need to know:

Longyanguiheng

The company is recalling about 6,800 of its Yetonamr Pull-String Teething Toys because the strings may be too short, posing a choking risk to babies.

So far, the CPSC is aware of 32 choking incidents.

These were sold on Amazon from June 2025 to Oct. 2025.

If you have one, you can get your money back, the CPSC said.

You will need to discard the silicone string tentacles, write “DESTROYED” on the toy with a permanent marker, and email a photo to yetonmarrecall@163.com.

You can find the recall information here.

Johnson Health Tech

Around 47,000 treadmills are being recalled because the power cord may come loose and catch fire.

According to the company, 27 cords have overheated. No injuries have been reported as of this writing.

The CPSC said these were sold from April 2012 to May 2025 at fitness stores such as Johnson Fitness and Wellness, G&G Fitness, Fitcorp USA, Treadmill Outlet, as well as online at visionfitness.com and matrixhomefitness.com.

If you have one, check whether there is a power cord bracket installed on the unit. If not, ensure that the cord is completely inserted each time it is used, the CPSC said.

Johnson Health Tech will send a free replacement plug by mail that automatically locks.

You can find the recall information here.

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Around 35,300 of Academy’s Magellan Odyssey Rocker Chairs are being recalled because the legs may break, posing a fall hazard.

So far, one chair has broken, with no injuries reported.

These were sold at Academy stores nationwide and online at academy.com from Sept. 2025 to Oct. 2025, the CPSC said.

If you have one, you can return the chair to the store or mail it to Academy Customer Care for a full refund at no charge.

You can find the recall information here.

