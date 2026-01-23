San Antonio Botanical Garden unveils new look following rebranding

SAN ANTONIO – A favorite destination for locals and visitors alike, the San Antonio Botanical Garden is getting a fresh new look.

KSAT was on site Thursday for the official unveiling of the garden’s updated branding, which includes new signage, a refreshed color scheme and a redesigned website.

Katherine Trumble, president and CEO of the San Antonio Botanical Garden, said the rebrand marks a major milestone for the institution.

“Our old brand, our old logo with the hibiscus, was more than 20 years old,” Trumble said. “We needed a new brand to reflect who we are today and where we are going.”

The rebranding effort reinforces the garden’s commitment to being a welcoming space for all visitors for years to come, Trumble said.

