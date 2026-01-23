UPDATE: Power restored in east Bexar County after Friday morning outage

SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE (6:30 a.m. Friday): Power has been restored for more than 4,000 CPS Energy customers in east Bexar County following an outage on Friday morning.

A CPS Energy spokesperson said the outage was caused by a non-CPS Energy truck “snagging” a telecom line, which brought down a power line.

ORIGINAL (6:08 a.m. Friday): More than 4,000 CPS Energy customers in east Bexar County are without power on Friday morning.

As of 6:05 a.m., an outage is affecting 4,025 people, according to a CPS Energy outage map. The cause is “under investigation,” according to the website.

The estimated time of restoration is 7:30 a.m.

