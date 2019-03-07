Beer 101: Celebrating women brewers

SAN ANTONIO - This International Women's Day, the Institute of Texan Cultures will celebrate women brewers with its Women in the Industry event -- and you're invited!

The event will take place Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the UTSA Institute of Texan Cultures, located at 801 E. César E. Chávez Blvd. in downtown San Antonio.

It's part of the institute's Brewing Up Texas exhibit programming. Girls Pint Out will participate in a discussion with women brewers, brewery owners and beer industry executives.

Erica Teague, owner and assistant brewer at Cactus Land Brewing Co., will be among those participating. She stopped by Market Square to school Mike on various beers and brewing methods.

Tickets to the Women in the Industry event are available on the institute's website. Check out the video above for more information!

