Give back in a big way with San Antonio's 24 hour online day of giving

SAN ANTONIO - Help us give back to San Antonio in a BIG way!

Thursday, March 22 is The Big Give, a 24 hour day of online giving.

There are 622 non-profits participating that help with everything from basic human services to animal welfare and the environment.

"Without the non-profits doing this work in our community, our community would look so different," said Scott McAninch, CEO of The Big Give.

Donations can be made online at www.TheBigGiveSA.org.

The minimum donation is $10.

McAninch said the goal this year is $7 million, but he said whatever is raised is important.

"This kind of money, this unrestricted money from donors that comes in from the website, can be used for those operating expenses that a grant can't cover, like turning the lights on and salaries."

SA Live will be celebrating this day of giving live from Historic Market Square from 1-2 p.m.

The team will be introducing you to some of the organizations involved and spreading the love.

We hope you'll join us live or tune in to KSAT 12 & KSAT.com!

