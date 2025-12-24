Schertz pizzeria offering free toys to families in need ahead of Christmas Day

SCHERTZ, Texas – A pizzeria in Schertz has more than 100 Christmas gifts to give away to families in need.

Big Papa’s Pizza & Sports, located at 1420 Schertz Parkway Suite 180, has been collecting toys throughout the holiday season to give back to the community.

Big Papa’s Pizza and Sports has been collecting toys throughout the holiday season to give to families in need. (Courtesy of Davin Lerma)

Owner Davin Lerma said on Tuesday that there are still plenty of toys available.

The collection was part of the restaurant’s second annual toy drive. All the toys were donated by the community in Schertz and Cibolo, Lerma said, and the restaurant received even more gifts than last year.

“The community helps us out quite a bit and the community is what keeps us alive here, and we like to give back to them as much as we can,” Lerma said.

Toy pickup is available on a first-come first-serve basis from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The restaurant will post on its Facebook page when it runs out of toys.

