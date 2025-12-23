Spurs bring holiday cheer to local families with Elf Louise Project

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs finished their Season of Giving back to the community by dressing up as Santa and his elves while giving gifts to local children.

The basketball players teamed up with the Elf Louise Christmas Project on Monday to offer some holiday cheer to West Side families, according to a release.

KSAT talked to a Spurs player who gave out gifts as Santa.

“Me and Harrison are out here to give gifts, spread some joy,” he said. “We wanted to give to the community and make sure the kids had a good holiday.”

This was just one event that the players went to over the past five weeks.

During Thanksgiving, players like Harrison Barnes, Devin Vassell and D’Aaron Fox teamed up with local organizations to provide dinners for families in need.

The Spurs also hosted a Christmas tree giveaway with Methodist Healthcare and Methodist Healthcare Ministries. According to a release, more than 150 decorated holiday wreaths and trees were given away.

“The holidays can be a difficult time for many families, especially this year as some face added challenges,” said Patricia Mejia, Chief Impact and Inclusion Officer at Spurs Sports and Entertainment. “Season of Giving is about meeting our community where they are, extending a hand, sharing joy and helping ensure every family feels supported and seen.”

