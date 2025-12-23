Claude Black Community Center hosts annual holiday giveaway, serving hundreds of East Side families

SAN ANTONIO – Hundreds of East Side families gathered at the Claude Black Community Center days before Christmas for an annual holiday giveaway.

The advisory board for the community center has been hosting the event for nearly 50 years, which has helped people like Natasha and her family.

"It’s good to have something like this for the community to give back and to help those in need," she told KSAT on Monday. "It’s a very good blessing for me, and it’s also helpful for me as well."

The board members teamed up with several local organizational partners, too, such as H-E-B.

“We have almost like an assembly line,” said Dr. Leonetta Green, board secretary. “They’ll start at the front with the vendors, have a great holiday time, take pictures with HEB buddy, our Grinch, (and) come through. (Getting) vendor support for resources they may need in our community.”

At the end, children were able to handpick their own Christmas present.

It lifts my spirits. Every year for each event, everyone is always lined up. It’s the expectation, and we want to make sure that we deliver," Green said.

Read more: