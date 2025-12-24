Skip to main content
Clear icon
69º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
New Texas laws going into effect on Jan. 1, 2026
At least 5 dead in plane crash near Galveston Bay, officials say
Alleged serial killer’s remains to be removed from Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
Former Hispanic chamber president indicted, accused of defrauding her 103-year-old mother
New Texas laws that take effect on Sept. 1, 2025
SAPD seeks public’s help to identify body found in Southwest Side field
Employees say Bexar County veterans agency in turmoil after director put on leave, deputy director forced out
17 firearms, 40 oz of meth discovered following pursuit ending in crash, BCSO says
H-E-B announces grand opening date for new northwest Bexar County store
LIST: What’s open, closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in San Antonio

Local News

KSAT Q&A: Mayor Jones discusses her letter to Abbott on funding for children’s summer lunch programs

Jones sent a letter to Abbott asking him to reconsider a decision that affects federal funding for summer lunch programs

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones joined the KSAT Q&A on Tuesday and discussed her letter to Gov. Greg Abbott, where she requested he reconsider his veto halting funding for children’s summer lunch programs.

In June, Abbott vetoed a $60 million budget for the Summer Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) program, which would give low-income Texas families more than $100 per child to pay for summer lunches.

The federal program, under the U.S. Department of Agriculture, would provide benefits while schools are closed for the summer.

Almost 1 in 5 children in San Antonio live below the poverty line, according to Jones.

“This is not an issue of money — we’ve got the resources,” Jones said. “This is an issue of leadership, and an issue of courage, and I hope the governor finds the courage to do right by these kids.”

Jones said she felt called to write the letter to Abbott, which was sent Monday. Jones said if he rejects her request, she will have to look at other plans.

“We’ve got until the end of the year to get this right, and I hope we do,” Jones said.

Jones also discussed her biggest accomplishments of 2025 and things to look forward to in 2026.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Recommended Videos