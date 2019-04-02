Lou Diamond Phillips talks all things "La Bamba"

SAN ANTONIO - "La Bamba" is a film many San Antonians grew up watching and it's one that actor Lou Diamond Phillips says "still resignates with famillies today."

Phillips plays Ritchie Valens, who many consider America's first Hispanic rock star.

Fun Facts:

Lou Diamond Phillips didn't know how to play the guitar

Lou Diamond Phillips is NOT Hispanic (even though he plays hispanics in a few films), he's Filipino and Irish

Lou Diamond Phillips was raised in Corpus Christi Texas

Roger Ebert wrote this about the film, "La Bamba": "This is a good small movie, sweet and sentimental, about a kid who never really got a chance to show his stuff. The best things in it are the most unexpected things: the portraits of everyday life, of a loving mother, of a brother who loves and resents him, of a kid growing up and tasting fame and leaving everyone standing around at his funeral shocked that his life ended just as it seemed to be beginning."

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.