San Antonio FC preseason schedule includes back-to-back MLS opponents to start window

San Antonio FC Head Coach Carlos Llamosa (R) chats with Alex Crognale (L) during a training session on April 10, 2025. (Photographer: Mark Mendez)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio FC released its preseason schedule this week, a six-game window that includes two MLS opponents to start.

The team is entering its second season under head coach Carlos Llamosa, who led the Alamo City-based squad to a sixth-place finish in the Western Conference table.

Following the end of the 2025 season, SAFC has re-signed at least eight players to its roster, according to the team’s website.

Earlier this year, former SAFC and U.S. Men’s National Team striker Juan Agudelo announced his retirement from professional soccer.

Agudelo, who spent two seasons in San Antonio, netted 12 goals and five assists across 56 matches.

Preseason window familiar to last season

SAFC’s preseason play in 2026 looks similar in some respects to last season.

The slate begins with two away matches on Friday, Jan. 23, and Wednesday, Feb. 4, against Austin FC and Houston Dynamo, respectively.

Last season, Austin FC finished sixth in the Western Conference, five spots ahead of Houston’s 12th-place ranking.

SAFC closes out its away-game window against FC Tulsa on Saturday, Feb. 14.

Home-game play begins Wednesday, Feb. 18, against the University of the Incarnate Word. During preseason play last season, SAFC topped the university squad with a comfortable 2-0 win.

SAFC’s last two preseason matches will see the squad play Houston Dynamo 2, the reserve squad, on Saturday, Feb. 21.

The team’s last match is against Corpus Christi FC on Saturday, Feb. 28. SAFC won 3-1 during the pair’s last meeting.

In October 2024, the United Soccer League awarded the Corpus Christi rights to a USL League One franchise. The team is the first professional soccer organization in the Texas Coastal Bend region.

All of SAFC’s preseason matches will be closed to the public, the team said in a Wednesday news release.

SAFC will open the season at home at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, against Phoenix Rising FC.

The team is also expected to play a March 25 friendly against club partner SV Darmstadt, who currently sit third in Germany’s second division of the Bundesliga.

For SAFC’s full season schedule, click here.

