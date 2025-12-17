San Antonio FC announces 2026 schedule following mid-table finish last season

San Antonio FC won the 2022 USL Championship, earning their first star in franchise history.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio FC has announced its new 2026 schedule after a mid-table finish last season.

In the team’s first season under new head coach Carlos Llamosa’s tenure, SAFC finished sixth in the Western Conference.

For its 2026 campaign, the team will open the season at home against Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday, March 7. The team closes the season with two home games in October against New Mexico United and Orange County SC, respectively.

See below to view the full schedule:

San Antonio FC's 2026 schedule (San Antonio FC/Spurs Sports & Entertainment)

In 2026, SAFC will play each Western Conference team at least twice and a total of seven Eastern Conference teams, an SAFC news release said.

SAFC will play USL newcomers Brooklyn FC and Sporting Club Jacksonville each one time. In total, SAFC will play 17 home games next season.

Following the end of the 2025 season, SAFC has re-signed at least six players to its roster. Earlier this year, former U.S. Men’s National Team striker Juan Agudelo announced his retirement from professional soccer.

Agudelo, who spent two seasons in San Antonio, netted 12 goals and five assists across 56 matches.

At the international level, Agudelo recorded 28 caps for the USMNT from 2010 to 2018. He scored three goals, including one in a 2015 friendly, sealing the USMNT’s 2-0 win over Mexico at the Alamodome.

