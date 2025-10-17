San Antonio FC announce friendly against club partner, German side SV Darmstadt

San Antonio FC won the 2022 USL Championship, earning their first star in franchise history.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio FC announced a friendly next year against its club partner, German side SV Darmstadt 98, a team currently playing in the second division of the Bundesliga.

The clubs announced the partnership last July. It was SAFC’s first with an international club. Darmstadt is a sister city to San Antonio.

Recommended Videos

“This event is another chance for us to showcase that San Antonio is not only a true soccer city but also an incredible place to visit and experience. We look forward to hosting Darmstadt and know it’ll be a fantastic match for our fans,” said Senior Director of Toyota and Ricos STAR Soccer Complex Jose Lizardo.

Tickets for the match, scheduled for March 25, 2026, will be announced at a later date, an SAFC news release said.

The clubs signed the partnership to, among other avenues, share academy talent and coaches, and enhance player and coaching development through different styles.

“From the moment we signed the official cooperation agreement in July 2024, both sides envisioned a friendly match in San Antonio,” said SV Darmstadt 98 Managing Director of Marketing & Sales Martin Kowalewski.

SV Darmstadt is one of the Bundesliga’s oldest active German clubs, with a founding dating back to May 1898. Currently, the club sits third in the Bundesliga 2 standings.

Meanwhile, SAFC sits fifth in the USL Championship Group B with two matches left on its regular-season schedule.

Following the Darmstadt partnership, SAFC announced a second international partnership with Spanish side UD Las Palmas. SAFC lost 1-0 in a June friendly at Toyota Field.

Read more San Antonio FC coverage from KSAT: