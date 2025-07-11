San Antonio FC’s Richard Sanchez has a unique perspective on the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio FC goalkeeper Richard Sanchez has had a unique opportunity to represent his country at a young age. During the 2011 U17 World Cup, Richard was in goal for Mexico, the host country, which went on to win the championship that year.

“Yeah, it was a great experience, we hosted the World Cup in 2011, the U17 World Cup,” Sanchez said. “We went on to win it, so it was a proud moment for me individually, but as a collective, it was a good achievement. To be part of a tournament like that at such a young age, it’s only something that you can dream of, and representing Mexico, in this case, and in Mexico, was an amazing experience.”

Sanchez is eager to see next year’s World Cup come to North America.

“With the World Cup coming to the United States next year, we’re excited to receive that over here and get some good matches in to watch,” Sanchez said. “Just being that much closer to global futbol, you know, international futbol here in the States, I think a lot of people here in the States are getting a good taste of what that’s like, and obviously there’s been a World Cup here actually when I was born in that year 1994 so to have it back here in North America is exciting and I’m looking forward to some good futbol during that summer.”

Having Mexican heritage while growing up in Little Elm, Texas, has given Richard a unique perspective on the diverse cultures he encountered.

Sanchez cherishes the experiences he has with so many people throughout his travels, making him more well-rounded not just as a soccer player, but more importantly, as a person.

“It’s a beautiful thing because I get opportunities both here in America and in Mexico, and so I’m privileged and blessed to have that,” Sanchez said. “Just being able to interact with different people, getting to know a lot of different nationalities, has been what I’ve enjoyed the most, and you’re getting to see the different styles of play from different cultures, different countries, and you’re just making connections throughout. For me, that’s what’s been enjoyable, and I’ve always approached this with an open mind, and so being able to be raised here in America, where it’s the melting pot of a lot of cultures, it’s cool to see. You get one perspective here in America, but then when you’re overseas and start seeing the different countries and different cities, that’s when it’s an eye-opener, and that’s what it’s been for me.”

Sanchez and SAFC will host the Tampa Bay Rowdies this Saturday at 8 p.m.